65 BJP MLAs Back Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa; Write To PM Seeking Action Against Rebels

Backing CM BS Yediyurappa, 65 BJP MLAs have written a letter on Monday, demanding action against MLAs who were rebelling against the CM. The letter campaign written to BJP state president Nalin Kateel and BJP in-charge Arun Singh was led by BJP MLA & CM's Political Secretary Renukacharya highlighting the good work done by Yediyurappa in his tenure. Addressing a press conference, Renukacharya clarified that he was backing Yediyurappa voluntarily, refuting pressure from Yediyurappa's son and MLA - Vijayendra and the CM himself. The 78-year old CM has offered to resign if the party high command wishes.

65 BJP MLAs back Yediyurappa; seek action against rebels

"I'm touching my heart and saying that 65 MLAs have written the letter and I have it. Everyone will say it's Vijayendra. But it's me. I've been an MLA for three tenures. I don't have to do it on Vijayendra's orders neither do I have to do it on CM's instructions. I'm doing it as I'm an MLA. The letter has been drafted for BJP state President in Kannada and English for PM and Party High Command.," said Renukacharya at a press meet.

Yediyurappa: 'Will resign as CM if'

On Sunday, Yediyurappa threw a bombshell saying that he was ready to resign from his post if the party High command wishes so. Yediyurappa said that there were several alternatives to him in BJP, saying he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Yediyurappa has been facing dissent in his ranks since the cabinet expansion in January.

When asked about rebellion in BJP ranks against him, he said, "I don't want to criticize anybody. I won't accept there are no alternative leaders in the party. Until the party trusts me, I will continue to be in power".

Recently, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi categorically stated that there was no question of replacing Yediyurappa as the CM after two BJP MLAs - Yogeeshwara and Arvind Bellad visited Delhi to complain about the CM's style of functioning. The Central leadership refused to meet them and told them not to raise the issue again. Moreover, Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga - BJP minister K S Eshwarappa complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing the CM of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', while BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil has repeatedly predicted a change in leadership.

Rift in Karnataka cabinet

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Apart from JC Madhuswamy, the other three ministers recently jumped ship from Congress and JDS respectively - propping up the Yediyurappa government. After waiting for a year, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara into his cabinet on January 13. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar too had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.