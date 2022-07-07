66 Ex-Shiv Sena Corporators From Thane Jump Ship To Eknath Shinde Camp; Blow For Uddhav

After losing control of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray suffered yet another blow as 66 former corporators jumped ship to the Eknath Shinde camp. These elected representatives won the 2017 Thane Municipal Corporation election on a Sena ticket. As the term of the elected corporators came to an end, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma has been running the affairs of the Thane civic body as the Administrator. While the TMC polls were scheduled earlier this year, they were delayed owing to the Supreme Court's stay on the reservation of seats in local body polls for OBCs.

As per reports, only one Shiv Sena corporator of the previous term- Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare's wife Nandini Vichare, supports the Uddhav faction. In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, the Sena Parliamentary Party leader Sanjay Raut urged him to recognise Rajan Vichare as the Chief Whip in the Lower House in place of Bhawana Gawali. Apart from her, Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP, Dr.Shrikant Shinde is also supporting the new government in Maharashtra.

Here are visuals of Eknath Shinde meeting the ex-corporators:

Senior Shiv Sena leader resigns

The woes for Uddhav Thackeray have increased manifold after the Eknath Shinde-led government not only managed to get its Speaker candidate elected but also proved its majority on the floor of the Assembly. A day earlier, former Lok Sabha MP Anandrao Adsul resigned from the organizational post of Shiv Sena leader. As per sources, he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde group soon. Adsul was elected to the Lower House in 1996, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he suffered a shock defeat to Navneet Kaur Rana, an Independent candidate backed by NCP and Congress.

He also served as a Minister of State for Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 2002 to 2004. With Shinde's sacking and Adsul's resignation, the number of designated Shiv Sena leaders has been reduced to 10 with Adsul's resignation. The list includes Manohar Joshi, Sudhir Joshi, Leeladhar Dake, Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam, Sanjay Raut, Gajanan Kirtikar, Anant Geete and Chandrakant Khaire.