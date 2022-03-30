7 BJP Councillors Withdraw Support To NC-led LAHDC Kargil council; Blame 'Lax Attitude'

In a major political twist, BJP councillors in Ladakh on Wednesday withdrew their support for the NC-led LAHDC Kargil (Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil) council. The saffron party has withdrawn its support to the National Conference, whose leader Feroz Ahmad Khan is serving as the Council’s Chairman since 2018. The party blamed the ‘lackadaisical attitude of the Council’s Chairman’ for their withdrawal.

State BJP informed the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer LAHDC Kargil of their decision to withdraw their support in a letter. The saffron party’s 3 elected councillors and 4 nominated councillors signed the letter.

Mohsin Ali (Councillor-Chiktan), Stanzin Lakpa (Councillor-Cha), Mohd Ali Chandan (Councillor- Shargole), Padma Dorjey (Councillor- Nominated), Leela Bano (Councillor- Nominated), Stanzin Chosgyal (Councillor- Nominated), Zainab Bee (Councillor-Nominated) had signed the letter.



In the letter, BJP mentioned that they have taken the decision after due deliberation with state BJP president Phunchok Stanzin. While stating the reason behind pulling back their support, they claimed that ‘due to the lackadaisical approach of LAHDC Kargil under the incumbent council is not serving its constitutional responsibilities.’

Following are the reasons stated by BJP for support withdrawal:

1. Kargil under the council is not serving its constitutional responsibilities.

2. The allotted funds for the purpose of public welfare were also not translated in a transparent and accountable manner.

3. The influence of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is also not favouring public welfare as such, instead, JKNC is resorting to vendetta politics which ultimately creates mistrust between the public and LAHDC-Kargil.

4. The work ethics of LAHDC-Kargil Councillors are also not appropriate for grassroots democracy and Constitutional responsibilities

This comes in as out of 26 elected councillor seats, NC has 12 councillors, Congress has eight 8, and BJP has 3 elected councillors and 4 nominated councillors, while three are independent. In the current Council, Mr Mohsin Ali of the BJP is an Executive Councillor.



Image: Twitter