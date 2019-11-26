7-day Timeframe Denied, Maharashtra BJP Responds As Supreme Court Orders Floor Test

Following the verdict of the Supreme Court on the floor test in Maharashtra, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil exuded confidence and asserted that BJP will prove the majority in Vidhan Sabha. SC bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM in the Maharashtra Assembly with no secret ballot being used for voting. Speaking to ANI, Patil said,

"We respect the order pronounced by Supreme Court and we are ready for the floor test tomorrow. We are certain of proving majority in Vidhan Sabha".

Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The oath will be administered by a Protem Speaker who will be appointed.

SC reserves verdict

Following the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP's backlash on the manner of formation of the BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) coalition government, the former grouping had held a massive show of strength, showcasing a purported 162 MLAs, and even having them swear an oath to oppose the BJP. On Monday, after hearing from both sides, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pushed for a floor test to be conducted immediately. But Devendra Fadnavis, vis his counsel, had asked for 7 days, stating that it would be a more "reasonable time" which will allow the CM to respond to the petition as well conduct a floor test.

