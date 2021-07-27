7 Oppn Parties Urge President To Instruct Govt To Discuss Farmers' Issue, Pegasus In Parl

Seven Opposition parties have urged President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the government to discuss Pegasus 'snoopgate' and farmers' issues in Parliament, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said. This development comes amid the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The seven Opposition parties have also sought time from President Kovind seeking his intervention "to uphold the dignity of the Constitution of India and parliamentary rules and procedures".

The seven Opposition parties are Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Communist Party of India (M), CPI, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and NCP.

Both Houses- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha- have been disrupted several times by the Opposition, who are protesting against the government against Pegasus issues and farmers' issues.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition's attempt to stall business during the Monsoon session. "The Congress doesn't do its own work nor it let the Parliament function," PM Modi said during the BJP Parliamentary meeting

Pegasus row

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that around 300 verified Indian phones numbers, including journalists, politicians and government officials were allegedly spied using Pegasus. As per a 'leaked' database, the Israeli spyware alleged snooped over 40 journalists, three major opposition leaders, two serving ministers among others.

Earlier CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas filed a writ petition moving the apex court for a court-monitored investigation executed by an SIT into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue. The petition is pursuant to the statements by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Parliament to state that the Centre neither denied nor affirmed the allegations of snooping.

The plea read, "It is only an evasive statement of the Government. The Government has unequivocally accepted the statement of the company, NSO, which owns the alleged spyware technology and blindly accepted their version without investigation."

Farmers issues

The Opposition is also demanding a debate on the Centre's three farm laws, which have been opposed by a section of farmers. On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor to Parliament in support of farmers. The Congress leader said that he has brought "farmers' message to Parliament".