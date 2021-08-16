7 Union Ministers Meet RS Chairman; Demand Action Against Oppn MPs Over August 11 Ruckus

In a big development, 7 Union Ministers met Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday and demanded action against opposition MPs who indulged in a ruckus in the Upper House on August 11. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan handed over a memorandum to the Vice President in this regard, sources told PTI. During the meeting, they described the actions of some MPs as "unprecedented, extreme and violent".

Moreover, they also reportedly raised concerns about marshals being prevented from discharging their duties. Naidu assured them that he will look into the issue and take an appropriate decision. Earlier on August 14, he visited Parliament and watched the entire video recording of the unruly scenes in Rajya Sabha. Sources have informed Republic TV that the Vice President is studying past precedents and mulling various options including setting up a new committee to look into the incident.

Delhi: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, & Bhupendra Yadav left from the residence of Vice President & Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu after a meeting pic.twitter.com/OzPJo1GdVX — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Parliament session ends prematurely

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament was marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition blamed the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches for the logjam, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine dine two days ahead of schedule owing to the obstructionism of the opposition.

Republic TV accessed videos of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11 which challenge the opposition's charge that the marshals attacked women MPs. Dressed in blue, the marshals are seen keeping the parliamentarians at bay while some of them attempted to push their way through towards the Chair. At about 6.22 pm, TMC MP Dola Sen is seen pushing and obstructing the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. This was followed by Congress members Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam pushing and trying to bang the head of a lady marshal at 6.31 pm.

Other MPs can be witnessed raising slogans, throwing papers, climbing on benches and manhandling the marshals. As per a Rajya Sabha report, 30 marshals were deployed to control the lingering ruckus, of which 12 were women. After the ruckus, the opposition parties staged a walkout over the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. On August 12, leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPIM, RJD, SP, NCP, CPI, IUML and LJD met Naidu and briefed him about their side of the story.