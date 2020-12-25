'70 Lakh Bengal Farmers Eligible For PM KISAN Scheme, CM Blocking Benefits': Tomar

Continuing the blame game over the implementation of the PM KISAN scheme, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar echoed PM Modi as he accused CM Mamata Banerjee of blocking benefits to farmers of Bengal due to 'political reasons'. The Union Minister highlighted that around 70 lakh farmers would have benefitted if the PM KISAN scheme was implemented in Bengal and added that he had written to Mamata Banerjee urging her to not prevent farmers from reaping benefits of the scheme. Since it became operational in 2018, Bengal is the only state in India that has not implemented the PM KISAN scheme.

"In West Bengal as per our estimates, there are 70 lakh farmers who are eligible for PM KISAN Samman Nidhi. If these people join the scheme, West Bengal will get Rs 4,200 crore in a year. For now, farmers of West Bengal are devoid of this benefit and that is why I have written to the CM Mamata Banerjee before and yesterday as well to join the scheme," ANI quoted the Agriculture Minister.

READ | Amit Shah Promises Mehrauli Farmers "MSP Will Stay Forever" As PM Transfers Rs 18k Crores

Hitting out at the Opposition for misleading farmers on the three farm laws, Tomar said, "Those who have lost their ground and relevance and search for shoulders from time to time. Today, they are shooting off their ideological gun from the shoulders of farmers. I want to tell political parties, social organisations, and politicians and to those for whom farmers well being is far, they have got the opportunity they highlighted their anti-farmer character and today they are posing as farmers well-wisher and misleading them."

Mamata Banerjee Retorts

In a sharp attack on PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee minced no words as she accused the Centre of doing nothing to help West Bengal. Claiming that the BJP-led Central Government is used to indulging in 'politicking,' the TMC chief also invoked the ongoing impasse between the Centre and farmers unions.

READ | PM Modi Extends Olive Branch To Protesting Farmers; Urges 'talks Should Be Based On Facts'

The Bengal CM affirmed that she had written twice to the Centre seeking implementation of the scheme, adding that the Union Government has been 'indulging in malicious propaganda'. Amid the ongoing face-off between the Centre and the TMC government, Bengal remains the only state across the country where farmers are yet to receive benefits of the PM KISAN Yojana.

On December 21, the Bengal CM had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeking the transfer of funds under the PM KISAN scheme. Mentioning the same, Banerjee said, "For all the posturing of the Central Government, the fact is that the Modi Government has done nothing to help the state of West Bengal. They are yet to release even a portion of the Rs 85,000 crores of outstanding dues that includes the unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crores. If he genuinely wants to help the state, he must release at least part of these funds so that we are in a better position to address our needs."

READ | Centre Gears Up To Roll-out COVID-19 Vaccine; Dry Run In 4 States Next Week