'70% Of Income To Top 7 National Parties In 2019-20 From Unknown Sources': ADR Report

In a significant revelation, a recent report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated that more than 70% of the funds cannot be traced and are from ‘unknown’ sources for the top seven national parties. Taking BJP, Congress, Trinamool, CPM, NCP, BSP and CPI in consideration, ADR found that the National Parties have collected Rs 14,651.53 cr from unknown sources between 2004-05 to 2019-20. ADR has primarily credited this due to donations via Electoral Bonds and that parties were not required to reveal donations under Rs 20,000.

The report stated that BJP declared Rs 2642.63 cr as income from unknown sources in FY 2019-20, which is 78.24% of the total income of National Parties from unknown sources (Rs 3377.41 cr). Meanwhile, Congress has Rs 526 cr as income from unknown sources. Out of Rs 3377.41 cr as income from unknown sources, the share of income from Electoral Bonds was Rs 2993.826 cr or 88.643%. On the other hand, according to the donation reports of Fy 2019-20,(above Rs 20,000), Rs 3.18 lakhs was received in cash by the National Parties.

As per the report, the total income of the 7 National political parties in FY 2019-20 is Rs 4758.206 cr. Of this Rs 1013.805 cr, which is 21.31% of the total income is from known donors while Rs 3377.41 cr, which is 70.98% of the total income are from unknown sources. Donations from Voluntary Contributions (below Rs 20,000) formed 5.255% (Rs 177.483 cr) in income from unknown sources of all seven parties, stated ADR.

ADR: 27 regional parties collected Rs 233.686 cr

In a similar analysis of 53 regional parties, ADR found out that seven regional parties (IUML, DMK, PMK, MNS,

JVM-P, SDF and NPF) have also provided details of donations received below Rs 20,000. In total, 27 regional parties who have declared their donations have collected Rs 233.686 cr from 6923 donations including contributions both above and below Rs 20,000. 23 regional political parties have defaulted on the submission of their donations reports to the ECI during FY 2019-20.

The highest contribution to any regional satrap was amassed by Maharashtra's Shiv Sena with Rs 62.859 cr from 436 donations followed by AIADMK which received Rs 52.17 cr from just 3 donations. 81.10% or Rs 189.523 cr of the total donations received by regional parties have been received solely by top 5 regional parties. No donations have been declared by NDPP, DMDK and JKNC for FY 2019-20, stated ADR.