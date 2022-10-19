8 Days & Counting, Kerala Cong MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly Charged With Rape, Still On The Run

Days after the Kerala Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly was booked for rape and attempt to murder, the Crime Branch wing of the police has taken over the case to manhunt the absconding Perumbavoor MLA. According to the sources, Kunnappilly is untraceable since being named in the physical assault case on October 11. On the basis of the survivor's statement, Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been invoked against the two-time Congress MLA.

Notably, the case was earlier registered against the Congress MLA by Kovalam police in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. However, looking into the seriousness of the case, the district crime branch took over case on October 14.

#BREAKING | 8 days and counting, rape accused Kerala Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly still absconding. Tune in here - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/uXqgegaddq — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

According to the sources, Kunnappilly was charged with rape on false marriage promises, insulting womanhood, kidnapping, trespassing and assault based on the complaint of the victim. Notably, the case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14. The woman, later, claimed that Kunnappilly had even offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has not responded in the case. However, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala State Assembly VD Satheesan has informed that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran has sought an explanation from Kunnappilly.

State govt viewing allegations seriously: Kerala CM

Following the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it was difficult to fathom why the Congress party has not taken any action to date against its MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly. “The state government was taking a serious view of the matter and strict action will be taken against the Perumbavoor MLA,” Vijayan added.

The Kerala Chief Minister while speaking to the reporters said, “He will not comment on party affairs of the Congress, but it was difficult to understand why they have been unable to take a decision on what action has to be taken against the MLA.”

"All necessary or requisite actions would be taken in the matter," he added. Vijayan also informed that the state government has taken a serious view of the allegations or complaint of the victim and a proper investigation would be carried out in the case.