8 New Parties Join Opposition's Mahagathbandhan Against BJP Before Bengaluru Meeting

In a significant development, eight new parties have pledged their support to the Mahagathbandhan, the opposition alliance, ahead of the upcoming unity meeting scheduled to be held in Bangalore. The inclusion of these parties adds strength and diversity to the non-BJP alliance as it gears up to take on the ruling NDA in the forthcoming general elections.

The parties that have extended their support include the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Former allies of BJP join Mahagathbandhan

Notably, both the MDMK led by Vaiko and the KMDK led by ER Eswaran were previously allies of the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Their decision to join the opposition alliance demonstrates a shift in political alliances and indicates a growing unity among opposition parties.

The upcoming meeting in Bangalore, scheduled for July 17-18, is the next step in the progression of the opposition parties' efforts to coordinate their strategies and present a united front against the BJP. It follows the initial meeting held in Patna on June 23, which was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the leader of the Janata Dal (United) party.

Patna meeting witnessed 15 parties

The Patna meeting saw the participation of 15 parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPM, CPI, CPI-ML, RJD, JDU, JKPDP, JKNC, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, AAP, and JMM. Eight more parties are now set to join in Bengaluru.

While the BJP criticised the Patna meeting as a mere "photo session," the opposition remains hopeful that they can put aside their differences and present a united front to take on Narendra Modi.

Stage being set for the upcoming polls

The participation of these additional parties in the Mahagathbandhan highlights the growing opposition momentum, though cracks remain and emerge anew almost on a daily basis. The Trinamool, Left parties and Congress have been at each other's throats in the Bengal Panchayat polls. In J&K, Omar Abdullah has played down the need for Opposition Unity at state level. On the other hand, the BJP is also making new friends - the NCP faction of Ajit Pawar has joined the NDA. There remains speculation about the YSRCP or the TDP also perhaps having an understanding with the NDA. Discussions have also been held with the SAD.