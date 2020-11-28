8 Opposition Parties Back Farmers' Demands, Ask Centre To Allot Bigger Ground For Protest

Leaders of eight political parties issued a joint statement on Saturday panning the Centre for allegedly repressing the farmers protesting against the agrarian laws. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK treasurer TR Baalu, CPI general secretary D Raja, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AIFB general secretary Debabrata Biswas and RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya saluting the determination of thousands of farmers for reaching the national capital. The statement mentioned that the farmers had been subjected to teargassing, water cannoning and other roadblocks.

While acknowledging that the Centre had given a place to the farmers to assemble in Delhi, they opined that the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari is too small to accommodate them. The leaders demanded the allocation of a larger ground such as the Ram Lila Maidan and called upon the Centre to make all necessary arrangements for their food and stay. Reiterating their opposition to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, they urged the Union government to adhere to the democratic process and address the concerns of the protesting farmers.

Farmers' protest

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river. The Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points (Delhi-Haryana border).

However, the police permitted the farmers to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area after holding talks with them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and demonstrate peacefully. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

