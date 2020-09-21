8 Rajya Sabha MPs Including Derek O'Brien & Sanjay Singh Suspended For 1 Week For Ruckus

The ruckus in the Rajya Sabha that ensued on Sunday saw Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspending 8 MPs for a week on charges of misconduct. He directed the marshals to escort Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and others out of the house over unruly behaviour after which further protests broke out.

"This is not the way," Venkaiah Naidu said, adding that the events witnessed tarnished the image of Parliament. "Throwing papers and rule-book is not the way. I suggest the members introspect".

The following MPs have been suspended:

Derek O'Brien - Trinamool Congress Sanjay Singh - Aam Admi Party Rajiv Satav - Congress KK Ragesh - Communist Party of India (Marxist) Syed Naseer Hussain - Congress Ripun Bora - Congress Dola Sen - Trinamool Congress Elamaram Karim - Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Speaking of the unruly behaviour of MPs on Sunday, he said, "the Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. I am worried he'd have been harmed. If Marshals were not called on time, what would have happened to the Deputy Chairman? If you have any problem, the only way is to discuss and debate."

The Vice President also raised the Covid alarm, saying "I suggest to the members - we don't practice safe distance among ourselves and we advise the people. This is really very unfortunate and condemnable."

Union MoS V Muraleedharan then named the 8 MPs in the house, post which Naidu suspended them for a week, though they refused to exit and the house had to be adjourned for 30 minutes.

Shocking scenes in Rajya Sabha on Sunday

The Upper House witnessed unruly behaviour and misconduct on Sunday as well during the discussion and passage of the two farm reform bills. Derek O'Brien also created a ruckus on Sunday over the passage of the farm reform Bills by physically heckling the Deputy Chairman Harivansh and also attempted to tear the rule book in front of him, while other opposition MPs hurled books and papers on the Deputy chair.

Also, a video has emerged of AAP MP Sanjay Singh physically assaulting a marshal before TMC's Derek O'Brien and others intervened. In the video, he can be seen dragging the marshall by his neck following which he was escorted out of the House. The Opposition also took to sloganeering as the Bill was passed.

12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings. Soon after opposition parties gave the notice, several Union ministers rushed to the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and discussed with him the entire episode of unruly behaviour and ruckus, blaming the Opposition MPs.

Farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha

Amid vehement objection and clamouring from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed two farm bills via a voice vote. The upper house passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by the Opposition. The bills had sailed through the Lok Sabha on September 17.

Three central laws in total, promulgated through ordinances are facing protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces - though there is clear evidence of hypocrisy in this as even the Congress had mentioned the same move in its 2019 election manifesto.

