'8 Years Delay': Congress Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Mega-recruitment Announcement

On Tuesday, Congress launched a scathing attack on BJP-lead central government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the recruitment of 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. Congress leader Sachin Sawant took a jibe at the centre and stated that in 2014 after coming to power PM Modi promised 2 crore employment will be provided but he remembered it today after 8 years of his regime. The unemployment in the country has increased under the BJP government, added Sawant.

"In 2014, PM Modi promised that every year 2 crore employment will be given. During his tenure, unemployment has increased. Today after 8 years he remembered about the unemployment," said Sachin Sawant.

He further reacted to Rahul Gandhi's ED summon and said, "Modi government is full of hatred. This is less of investigation and more of harassment. They have done this intentionally as there is no money laundering. They want to show how they can suppress the voice of opposition. They are using the Putin model. Congress will raise its voice".

PM Modi Instructs Ministries, Govt Departments To Recruit 10 Lakh People

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday informed that the Centre will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. Announcing a major boost to the employment drive in the country, PMO informed that PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries of the government. He has ordered the departments and ministries to begin recruitment in mission mode to fill around 1 million posts in the next 18 months.

The PMO on Tuesday took to Twitter to make the announcement. "PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years," the tweet read. This comes as a major boost for the employment drive in the country.

It is to note that the Modi government had earlier raised large-scale employment generation as a key promise during the elections. Earlier, the staff hiring process had been reportedly slowed due to the pandemic situation in the past years.

