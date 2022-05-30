'8 Years Of Seva': As Modi Govt Completes 8 Yrs, BJP Launches Special Campaign On NaMo App

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed eight years in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a digital campaign on NaMo App for ‘8 years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan’. As per the official release, citizens can win merchandise, autographed books and also a chance to interact with PM Modi.

It also has a lot of features powered by gamification where the youth can participate, test their knowledge, get rewarded for their efforts in the form of points and even win merchandise and Modi@20 books autographed by the Prime Minister, the saffron party informed.

Speaking about the new digital campaign, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "The last 8 years have been of fulfilling people's aspirations. During this our resolution has been - Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare. With the 'Vikas Yatra' section of the NaMo App, you will experience this complete journey of progress."

PM Modi added, "There is an interesting section on #8YearsOfSeva on the NaMo App. In this, you can join the development journey of the country in many innovative ways like Quiz, Word Search, and Guess the Image Section. I request all of you, especially my young friends, to watch this once."

पिछले 8 वर्ष जन आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के रहे हैं। इस दौरान हमारा संकल्प रहा है- सेवा, सुशासन और गरीब कल्याण। NaMo App के ‘विकास यात्रा’ सेक्शन से आप प्रगति की इस पूरी यात्रा का अनुभव करेंगे। #8YearsOfSeva pic.twitter.com/3EPpWU610J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

'PM Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai': BJP Lists Achievements

This comes as the BJP held a press briefing on Monday, May 30. During the event, which had in attendance BJP's top brass comprising its National President JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Smriti Irani, and Anurag Thakur, a brief was given on the achievement of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in various fields since they came to power in May 2014 by registering a monumental victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, JP Nadda said, "The country is also celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of independence today and today, the country is also celebrating 8 years of Modi government - service, good governance and poor welfare. Service, good governance and poor welfare, this is the way of working for the Modi government, it is the soul of the PM Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics, and also, the culture of government in India."

Image: PIB, Twitter/@narendramodi