9 States, 1 UT: What Are Major Assembly Elections In 2023 Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls?

To set the tone for the 2024 general elections, several crucial assembly elections will take place in 2023. States including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will go into elections this year.

The northeastern states will be the first to have polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are ending on different dates in March.

BJP is in power in Tripura while Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) holds Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the National People's Party is running the government.

Assembly elections in Karnataka could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224 legislative assembly ends on May 24. Hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.

The term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly concludes on December 17, while that for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana ends on different dates in January 2024. There is a possibility that assembly polls in these states can be held together in December 2023.

In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, there is a direct contest between the Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Telangana, the main parties are KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), BJP, Congress and YS Sharmila's YSR Telangana Party.

The possibility of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be ruled out. According to PTI sources, the elections in the union territory may be held in the summer of 2023 and the timing would depend on the security situation.

Assembly elections in 2023:

Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Chhattisgarh Telangana Tripura Nagaland Meghalaya Mizoram Jammu and Kashmir (Likely)

In 2022, Assembly elections took place in seven states, including Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The saffron party formed government in Goa, Uttrakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power for the first time. Himachal Pradesh followed the trend of rotational government and Congress formed the government.

(With PTI inputs)