9-yr-old Sustains Severe Injuries In WB's North 24 Parganas After Bomb Explodes In Hand

Quick links:
9-yr-old sustains severe injuries in West Bengal's Pargana after bomb explosion in hand Image: Representative/PTI
In a tragic incident in the north Pargana district of West Bengal, a nine-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after a crude bomb exploded in his hand. The incident took place at Basirhat Block 2 when the child touched a crude bomb lying in the field close to his house, mistaking it for a ball, said a police official.
The boy was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Basirhat after the incident. As his condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bomb squad was rushed to the spot on being informed and an investigation into the matter has been launched.
BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took a jibe at the ruling TMC, saying that the bomb explosion incident was the aftermath of bombs being stockpiled by TMC goons to terrorize political opponents.
"Though the panchayat polls are over, the reign of terror prevails", he said.
He further condemned the prevailing lawlessness in the state and said, "West Bengal is sitting on a heap of gunpowder. Such incidents testify that the end of TMC is nearing as it cannot trust people and increasingly becomes dependent on arms and explosives."
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.