9-yr-old Sustains Severe Injuries In WB's North 24 Parganas After Bomb Explodes In Hand

In a tragic incident in the north Pargana district of West Bengal, a nine-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after a crude bomb exploded in his hand. The incident took place at Basirhat Block 2 when the child touched a crude bomb lying in the field close to his house, mistaking it for a ball, said a police official.

The boy was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Basirhat after the incident. As his condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bomb squad was rushed to the spot on being informed and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

BJP alleges wrecked law and order

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took a jibe at the ruling TMC, saying that the bomb explosion incident was the aftermath of bombs being stockpiled by TMC goons to terrorize political opponents.

"Though the panchayat polls are over, the reign of terror prevails", he said.

He further condemned the prevailing lawlessness in the state and said, "West Bengal is sitting on a heap of gunpowder. Such incidents testify that the end of TMC is nearing as it cannot trust people and increasingly becomes dependent on arms and explosives."