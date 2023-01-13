99 Families Relocated From Sinking Joshimath, To Receive Rs 1.5 Lakh Ex-gratia: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Friday that 99 families have been relocated from Joshimath, the hill town experiencing land subsidence. Dhami said Rs 1.5 lakh ex-gratia is being given to affected families. "We have shifted 99 families from Joshimath so far and Rs 1.5 lakh ex-gratia is being given. Assessment for rehabilitation is underway and we're making key decisions for the future," the CM added.

"A committee has been constituted to decide the interim package and rate of rahabilitation. Compensation will be given keeping in view the interests of the affected stakeholders," said Dhami.

No houses demolished so far: Dhami

“We have not demolished any houses so far and a survey team is present over there,” CM said.

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti too met Dhami and discussed arrangements made for the affected families in Joshimath.

CM meets stakeholders

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister met members of the Army, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and scientists from various institutions, including district officials to provide essential services to affected families.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said, in a report recently, that the land in Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in a matter of 12 days.