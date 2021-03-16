'A Bad Player Always Questions The Umpire': JP Nadda Rubbishes Mamata's Allegations On EC

After holding a roadshow in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP National President JP Nadda spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Tuesday where he dismissed the allegations leveled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the Election Commission saying that the TMC supremo could see herself losing the elections.

"I clearly see BJP crossing 200+ seats. People of Bengal have made their mind to give rest (aaram) to Mamata and work (kaam) to BJP. We are ready to form the government with the blessings of the people. Bengal now wants relief from all the cut-money, extortion, and corruption syndicates run by Mamata," said JP Nadda.

"When she starts winning, she loves the Election Commission. When she starts losing, she has problems with it. This is a sign that she can see that she is losing the elections. A bad player always questions the umpire," he added. READ | West Bengal polls: BJP president J P Nadda holds roadshow in Bishnupur

After the historic Batla House verdict, the BJP President also demanded an answer from Mamata Banerjee over her vow to quit politics if the encounter was found to be real. Nearly, 13 years after the encounter, Delhi's Saket Court on Monday awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan, for his role in killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and injuring Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh. "Mamata Ji had called Batla House encounter fake and said,--'I will quit politics if it turns out to be true.' Now she should answer this. She has only cheated the people and that's how she has come so far," remarked Nadda

"Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee," he added.

Apart from holding roadshows and rallies, JP Nadda is also expected to visit the homes of the BJP workers who were allegedly killed due to 'political violence' in West Bengal. Sources have revealed that the BJP has a list of 129 workers who were have died over the past two years in the state which has been divided into two parts between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.