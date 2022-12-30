'A Big Grief': Maharashtra CM Shinde Pays Tribute To PM Modi's Mother Heeraben

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, passed away in the early hours of Friday, December 30. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad and was receiving treatment there for the past few days. On Wednesday, PM Modi went to meet her at the super-speciality hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while speaking to Republic, offered his condolences. He said, “Passing away of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s mother is a saddening incident for all of us. Her life journey of 100 years has come to halt. The entire world has seen her as an ideal mother. She has given a great son to our nation, India. Even after being the mother of the two-time serving Prime Minister she has lived a very simple life. Like any other common mother, she used to do everything on her own. Doing this is a big thing. Her demise is a big grief, and all of us are a part of PM Modi's sorrow. I pay a soulful tribute to her.”

पंतप्रधान मा.नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या मातोश्री हिराबेन यांचे निधन झाल्याची बातमी ऐकून अतीव दुःख झाले. आम्ही सर्व नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहोत. परमेश्वर त्यांच्या मातोश्रींच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती प्रदान करो हीच प्रार्थना. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) December 30, 2022



CM Shinde further added, “Even being the Prime Minister of the nation and his mother, both the son and the mother lived a simple life. Everybody knows that the PM was extremely emotional about his mother. The bond between the son and the mother duo has showcased an ideal portrait to the world.”

Condolences pour in

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from all over the country, including from Union Ministers and other political figures. Home Minister Amit Shah, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju were among those who reacted to the death of PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi.