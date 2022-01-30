'A Bogey Being Used For Last 70 Yrs': Uday Mahurkar Debunks 'Godse & Hindutva' Comparison

As Congress and the Opposition continue to use Nathuram Godse to draw parallels between 'Hindutva' and the larger 'Hindu' identity, Uday Mahurkar, author and thinker spoke exclusively to Republic TV to debunk how the 'bogey' was being used for the last 70 years. Speaking to Republic's senior executive editor Abhishek Kapoor, Mahurkar highlighted that at the time of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Godse had turned completely rogue and had even turned against Veer Savarkar and Hindu Mahasabha.

"There is no doubt that Godse was an RSS worker, he was the head of the intelligence wing, but the point is, when he killed Mahatma Gandhi, what were his relations with the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha. By then, he had turned into a complete extremist. In his paper, he criticized the Hindu Mahasabha and Savarkar on the eve of partition when Hindus were being targeted in Bengal. In 1931, Nathuram Godse wrote to Veer Savarkar criticising RSS claiming it was spoiling Hindu youth," said Uday Mahurkar.

Detailing why Godse's ideologies were being used to target RSS and the BJP he said, "Those who survive on a fragmented India are using this bogey for the last 70 years. When Ram Mandir issue comes, their single line is Godsevaadi, be it UCC, or others, your rebuttal is Godsevaadi. There is only one time since independence that RSS shakhas were shut for 13 days. That was after Gandhi's assassination."

Rahul's Hindutva Vs Hindu comparison

While remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Whereas Bapu is still alive in truth!"

This is not the first time that the Gandhi scion attempted to share his opinions on the differences between 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'. In a contentious statement, while addressing Congress party workers in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi remarked that when 'Hindu' farmers stood up, the 'Hindutvavadis' had to apologize. Explaining the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi, he slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to over 700 farmers who died in the year-long protest.

Thereafter, addressing a rally in Amethi, he stoked a fresh controversy by adding to his 'Hindus vs Hindutvavadis' comparison. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dip in the holy Ganga, Rahul Gandhi remarked that while a 'Hindu' bathes with crores of people in Ganga, a 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone.