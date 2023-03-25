A Day After Backing Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Congress Misused Agencies'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Republic on Saturday and said the central governments have misused the central agencies to trouble their opponents. He took a potshot at Congress saying the party had earlier misused central agencies, which the BJP is now following.

The SP chief said, "The perception which is being made for the central agencies is that the central governments have misused these agencies to trouble their opponents. There have been raids by Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax on the directions of union governments and have put their opponents into trouble."

He added, "Earlier Congress used to misuse agencies, now BJP does so. I can give many examples where regional parties were harassed using agencies."

Ironically, on Friday, Yadav backed Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and stated it was not the first time.

Backing the Congress leader, he said, "It’s not the first time. Cases are registered and they take away the membership. This has happened with many SP leaders. This has happened to divert attention from the real issue.”

No raids on big issues, says Yadav

Akhilesh said that there have been other big issues too, but there were no raids by the agencies on them.

He said, "There are a lot of matters which need to be probed and there have been huge losses incurred by the country. To what directions these governments are heading and taking the country?"

Speaking about the Daro Matt Abhiyan of Rahul Gandhi which is set to begin on Monday, Yadav said, "He has lost his power on just one comment. If we point out the statements of BJP leaders, many could lose their political power. They have a program of Congress and they want to reach out to the public, which is fine."

Akhilesh slams UP CM's comments on the growth of UP in one year

Akhilesh also spoke about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's press conference where he listed the developments in Uttar Pradesh in last year one year.

He said, "The Chief Minister Yogi should look back and see the kind of debate that took place regarding the sustainable goals throughout the night and what has been the outcome of it."

"He has reported of just one year, rather BJP should be giving a proper report from 2014 to 2023. They should explain what has been done from the manifesto that was created by them for the then polls. Another manifesto was created in 2017 for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, and how many promises have been accomplished from it. In 2019's manifesto, how many commitments are left, and what are the plans to stand upon the promises made in 2022", he added.

'1 trillion economy ambition impossible', says Akhilesh

Speaking about the 1 trillion economy ambition of the government, Yadav said that it is impossible at the current growth rate of Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "Achieving the goal of a 1 trillion economy is impossible looking at the current growth rate of Uttar Pradesh and then planning to have a growth of 34 percent, it cannot be attained."