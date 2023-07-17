A Day After Surprise Visit, Ajit Camp To Meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Again

A day after making a surprise visit to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar is set to meet his uncle again on Monday along with the rebel MLAs who joined the BJP-Shinde-led Maharashtra government. The NCP leaders belonging to the Ajit Pawar camp will meet the NCP supremo at the YB Chavan Centre. The consecutive meetings of Ajit Pawar and his MLAs are raising speculations over the unity talks of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to sources, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Ajit Pawar Faction MLAs are present inside the YB Chavan Centre.

Notably, the development came after Ajit Pawar, along with his camp leaders including Praful Patel and other NCP MLAs Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil, held a meeting with party supremo Sharad Pawar and sought his blessings.

Will NCP unite?

The meeting of Ajit Pawar and his camp MLAs with Sharad Pawar following the NCP split are raising speculations that the party leadership is working towards uniting back. In fact, Praful Patel after attending the meeting also revealed that they have requested Sharad Pawar to take steps to keep the party intact and said that they met the senior Pawar to seek his blessings.

“We met Pawar Saheb at his office without informing him. It was an unscheduled meeting. We met him and took his blessings as he is our idol. We want the party to be kept united and we requested him to consider. He has not reacted to it,” he added.

Earlier this month, nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, launched a rebellion against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and jumped their ship to the BJP-Shinde government. Following the split, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra while the other eight rebel MLAs were also inducted into the state Cabinet.