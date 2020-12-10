'A Day Of Pride For 130 Crore Indians': PM Modi At Bhumi Pujan Of New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in New Delhi at an event that was attended by leaders from various political parties, Cabinet Ministers, and Ambassadors of different countries The Prime Minister also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

'This is a day of pride of over 130 crore Indians'

Addressing the gathering after performing the Bhumi Puja, PM Modi called the day "historic" and said that the people of India together will construct this new building of the Parliament. "This is a day of pride for over 130 crore Indians when we are witnessing this historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs," the Prime Minister said.

आज का दिन भारत के लोकतांत्रिक इतिहास में मील के पत्थर की तरह है।



भारतीयों द्वारा,



भारतीयता के विचार से ओत-प्रोत,



भारत के संसद भवन के निर्माण का शुभारंभ



हमारी लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं के सबसे अहम पड़ावों में से एक है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 10, 2020

Prime Minister Modi recalled the moment when he got the opportunity to come to the Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as a Member of Parliament. "Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted this temple of democracy," he said. "If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

PM Modi said that the new Parliament building will include several new things which will help in increasing the efficiency of the MPs and their work culture witness new technology. Prime Minister Modi also said that democracy has paved way for settling down matters between groups. He quoted Guru Nanak Dev Ji and said that discussion and disagreements can be a part of a positive society, but hope should never fade away.

नए संसद भवन में ऐसी अनेक नई चीजें की जा रही हैं जिससे सांसदों की Efficiency बढ़ेगी,



उनके Work Culture में आधुनिक तौर-तरीके आएंगे: PM#NewParliament4NewIndia — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 10, 2020

Features of the New Parliament building

The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245. In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.

