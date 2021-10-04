'A Day Of Sadness': Amarinder Singh Express Grief Over The Plight Of Farmers In Lakhimpur

Punjab's former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who recently announced that he is quitting the Congress party, has asked the government to repeal the three farm laws following the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Speaking to Republic, Captain Amarinder also cautioned the centre that there is a possibility that Pakistan might take benefit from the ongoing farmer's agitation by recruiting sleeper cells and therefore the government must resolve the farmers' issue on paramount.

Speaking on the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence, Captain Amarinder Singh said, 'It's a day of sadness. My farmers have taken a beating in Lakhimpur. Famers have kept a peaceful protest. There are more than 100 protests going on in Punjab, but we do not do confrontation the way it happened in UP. Farmers issue is going for 11 months and it's time for this issue to end otherwise law and order will break."

"Pakistan is dropping weapons from drones in Punjab. The weapons are coming inside, till now the farmer's agitation is peaceful, but if someday something happens and anger comes to younger generations then Pakistan sleeper cells will get recruits. It is in the national interest that farmers' issues must be solved. Farmers' agitation is spreading we do not want it to spread," added Captain Amarinder Singh.

Captain Amarinder on September 30 met the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting between the two took place a day after Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 29. Captain Amarinder informed Republic that he had discussed National Security with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval. Singh also said that he has also written to PM Modi on this.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

Moreover, bodies of the four deceased farmers are kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest.

On the other hand, Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra have refuted farmers' allegations, blaming the farmers for the death of 4 BJP workers in the scuffle. A case has been registered against the minister and his son by UP police. While section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area, several leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav have been detained while en route to Lakhimpur.

(Image: @CaptainAmarinder/Facebook/ANI)