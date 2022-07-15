'A Day Would Come When Uddhav Thackeray Will Join Shinde Camp' Predicts Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and leader of the Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale, on Friday, predicted that a day would come when Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will also join the party's breakaway faction led by Eknath Shinde. Athawale made the prediction while in Maharashtra to demand one ministerial berth for RPI in the new Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government despite not having a single MLA in the state. The much-awaited expansion of the Cabinet may take place after July 18.

Currently, Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP - both of whom took oath on June 30 - are the only members of the Cabinet. Last week, Shinde and Fadnavis visited New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place with the BJP's top brass during the visit.

'No super CM in Maharashtra government'

Some opposition leaders have claimed that though Shinde is Chief Minister, it is Fadnavis who is calling the shots. Reacting to the same, Fadnavis said there was no "Super CM" in the present Eknath Shinde-led government. "There is no concept of super CM in the present government. We have only one chief minister and that is Eknath Shinde. We are working under his leadership. But some people can't digest this. They should get used to being in the opposition now," the BJP leader said, speaking to reporters.

Fadnavis, who was the Chief Minister of the BJP-led government from 2014 to 2019, accepted the Deputy CM's post on the insistence of the party high command after the BJP backed Shiv Sena rebel Shinde for the top post.