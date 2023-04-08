'A Discussion On South Indian Accent Came': CR Kesavan Slams 'parochial' Congress Mindset

Hours after joining BJP, CR Kesavan, great-grandson of noted freedom fighter and India's last governor-general C Rajagopalachari, told Republic Media Network that he was unhappy with Indian National Congress's parochial mindset. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tectonic transformation in the last nine years,

"For the last three or four years, I had distanced myself from the party (Congress) because I was unhappy with the parochial mindset they had because there was an incident a few years back when a discussion on south Indian accent came so I tweeted that unless the parochial mindset ceases I would participate and never did so after that. I felt that I really don't consciously concur with the stand of Congress. I did even take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was wonderful to see our president during a sortie. When her name was announced as a candidate, the Congress leaders said Murmu represented 'evil philosophy'," he said.

CR Kesavan said that he felt like not belonging at the grand old party and left. "I had an opportunity to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when Prime Minister visited Tamil Nadu," he said.

Younger generation has seen the politics of development of the BJP. Today, right-thinking people want to be on the right side of the nation and that's why I made that choice: CR Kesavan, BJP leader

What happened in the last nine years is tectonic transformation: CR Kesavan

He praised PM Modi for people-centric policies and responsive corruption-free government and reform-based inclusive growth agenda that has transformed India from a fragile to the fifth largest economy in the world.

"What happened in the last nine years is tectonic transformation...How can young people not be inspired by this? The right-thinking people will definitely want to be associated with Prime Minister Modi ji," Kesavan said.

Kesavan also lauded the Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and credited it for India's rise in global stature.

Union Minister VK Singh, who was present during the induction of the former Congress leader, said that Kesavan will be a strong voice of the saffr4on party and also in the politics of Tamil Nadu.