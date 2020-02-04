Union Budget
A Group Of Men Marching Towards Jamia Chanting Provocative Slogans Stopped By Police

Politics

A group of 50-60 men attempted to march towards Jamia Millia Islamia University chanting provocative slogans. It was stopped by the police.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Tuesday, a group of 50-60 men attempted to march towards Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital. Carrying the Indian flag, they were reportedly heard chanting slogans such as 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). However, the police managed to stop them. This follows the January 2 incident where two unidentified individuals sitting on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire outside gate no.7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. No one was injured in the incident. The police investigation is underway. 

