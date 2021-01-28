'A Majority Of Protesters At Delhi Border Are From Congress': Farm Leader Makes Huge Claim

In an explosive claim on Thursday, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan convenor VM Singh alleged a Congress link to the protests against the three farm laws. Speaking to the media, he claimed that a majority of the persons currently protesting at the Delhi border are from the Congress party. According to him, the number of farmers at the Delhi border had dropped to less than a thousand people owing to the withdrawal of RKMS from the stir against the agrarian laws.

Making his disagreement with BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait very clear, Singh had announced this decision post the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Incidentally, the RKMS convenor has also been named in an FIR by the Delhi Police along with others such as Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav. A total of 37 farm leaders and rioters have been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 152, 186, 188, 269, 353, 332, 307, 395, 397, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

RKMS convenor VM Singh remarked, "The day before yesterday, there were 40,000-50,000 people. Today, you check out how many people are there. The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan is UP's biggest union." He added, "Nobody from Uttar Pradesh is sitting there. There are not even 1000 people. 200, 300, or 400 people from Uttarakhand are sitting there. A majority of them are from Congress."

Violence on Republic Day

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. Following the severe backlash, the farm unions called off their scheduled march to the Parliament on February 1 in protest against the three farm laws.

