'A Neta's Job Is To Keep Country United': Smriti Irani Slams Rahul's North-South Politics

After Congress justified party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'North-South Politics', Union Minister Smirti Irani on Wednesday said that she completely agrees with Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar's statement that "insulting India and its citizens is the favourite pastime of Rahul Gandhi." While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Smriti Irani said that this is not the first time that the Wayanad leader has said something against the country and its people.

The Union Minister said, "A neta's job is to keep the whole country united and think for the interest of the country and its people, despite his/her own political indifferences."

Smriti Irani speaks to Republic TV

While stating that it is absolutely okay to work in the interest of one's own constitutency, the Union Minister however added, "One should never disrespect other states and people of the country for their own interest." Alleging that Rahul Gandhi often insults India and its citizens, Smriti Irani said that a few weeks ago, when the Congress leader had visited Assam, he had insulted Gujarat and its people.

Taking a fresh jibe at the Wayanad leader whom she had memorably beaten in the 2019 Amethi Lok Sabha election, Smriti Irani said, "Rahul Gandhi is the same person who on Republic Day had voiced his opinion in favour of country's division during tractor rally violence." She also mentioned that earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the Indian Army on how it had attacked its enemy-nation Pakistan. Speaking further, the Minister said, "My only question is that is Rahul Gandhi has so much hatred for India and its people then why is he engaging in country's politics and pretending that he is always wishing for India's best interests?"

Rahul Gandhi's 'divisive politics'

While addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy by speaking against the North Indian population, in an attempt to woo the audience in Kerala which is a part of Southern India.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

Soon after the Congress leader engaged in the "North vs South politics", BJP leaders hit back at Rahul Gandhi. BJP national President JP Nadda said the "divide and rule politics won't work" while reminding him of the Gujarat Civic body elections results which saw BJP's landslide victory.

Recently, the Congress leader was ridiculed for his demand for a Ministry of fisheries at the Centre when there existed one already. Rahul Gandhi is the former MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which was said to be a stronghold of Congress. During the 2019 General elections, however, he was compelled to contest from Wayanad as well which is another stronghold of Congress, for the fear of losing from Amethi where BJP's Smriti Irani contested against him again and won this time.

