'A Pattern': Amit Malviya Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Pegasus And Rafale

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In his tweet, Malviya claimed that Gandhi has 'a pattern when it comes to issues' and he 'champions' at raising concerns where 'international forces had vested interest'. The two issues that the BJP leader talked about were Pegasus and Rafale.

'It was the arms lobby for another make in Rafale and a motivated media syndicate is behind Pegasus Project,' tweeted BJP IT Cell head.

There is a pattern when it comes to issues that Rahul Gandhi champions. Pegasus and Rafale, international forces had vested interest in both. It was the arms lobby for another make in Rafale and a motivated media syndicate is behind Pegasus Project.



Whose interest does he serve? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 4, 2021

The new claims on Congress leader came amid chaos in Parliament's Monsoon session as a continuous ruckus have been witnessed resulting in adjournments as the Opposition protests against Pegasus allegations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern over the dip in productivity while chairing a BJP parliamentary meeting. Urging his MPs to make efforts to improve productivity in the remaining time, PM Modi said that the ruckus created by the Opposition by tearing papers and throwing them was arrogance. The core reason behind the stalling by opposition parties is over the Pegasus issue. The opposition leaders have been demanding a discussion over the snooping allegations.

Rahul Gandhi on Pegasus issue

Addressing a press conference in Delhi last week, ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre over the Pegasus issue. Claiming that the opposition's voice is being suppressed in Parliament, he asked, "Did the government of India purchase Pegasus? Yes or no? Did the government of India use the Pegasus on our own people? We want to know this". So far, the Monsoon session has seen repeated adjournments owing to continuous ruckus from the opposition regarding the Pegasus 'snooping' row and the three farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations over Rafale deal

In August 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had drummed up his allegation of corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and said the Modi government has 'stolen' money from the public exchequer. He had cited a report that quoted a source in the Comptroller and Auditor General saying the CAG's performance audit on defence offset contracts submitted to the Centre has no mention of any offset deals related to Rafale aircraft purchased from French company Dassault Aviation.