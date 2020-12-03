A Raja Affirms DMK's Votebank 'won't Be Diluted' With Rajinikanth's Arrival In TN Politics

With Kollywood actor Rajinikanth formally announcing his arrival in Tamil Nadu politics, DMK MP A Raja believes that the superstar's entry will not affect the party's votebank 'at any cost'. The party leader asserted that the 'antagonism and antipathy' against the E Palaniswami-led government will remain even with the entry of Rajinikanth into politics, which will benefit the DMK. With the BJP and AIADMK already extending invitations of an alliance to Rajinikanth, A Raja stated that it was 'too early' to comment on possible alliances.

When asked if Rajini's entry would impact DMK votebank, A Raja said, "Not at all. DMK vote bank won't be diluted at any cost. The antagonism & antipathy towards this corrupt govt of Edappadi Palaniswami will remain, which will be helpful to DMK."

Rajinikanth confirms launch of his political party

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make a formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

"I had told on 31 December 2017 itself. At that time it was the local municipality elections. I wanted to contest then. I had said I will start a party before the state assembly elections and that I will contest in all 234 seats", Rajinikanth said, speaking to reporters.

The AIADMK has already extended an invitation to Rajinikanth to form an alliance with Tamil Nadu deputy CM remarking that 'anything could happen in politics.' Wishing Rajinikanth good luck, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam stated that if there were chances, the AIADMK would enter into an alliance with the superstar ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. "I wish Rajinikanth's political entry good luck. In politics anything can happen, if there are chances there will be an alliance (with Rajinikanth)," said Dy CM OPS.

