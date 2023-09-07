A Raja & Stalin Will Sink I.N.D.I.A: Irate Congress’ Acharya Pramod On Sanatan Dharma Row

‘DMK will sink I.N.D.I.A,’ said Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam hitting out at MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja for making anti-Sanatan comments.

“A Raja and Stalin will make I.N.D.I.A bloc titanic,” posted the Congress leader on X (Formerly Twitter).

The Congress leader while speaking to Republic World made similar criticisms of Stalin on September 3. "Udhayanidhi's Sanatan Dharma remarks are not only anti-Hindu, but also anti-India," Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated.

"Sanatan Dharma is the oldest religion in the world. This remark is not just against Sanatan Dharma, but also against India,” said the Congress leader. Acharya Pramod attacked the anti-Hindu mindset and asserted that political leaders are thronging to abuse Hindus and their culture as if it's the new fashion, he said. "It has become a fashion to abuse Hindus in the country... You cannot imagine India without Sanatan Dharma," said Acharya Pramod.

Another DMK leader A Raja fuels Sanatan Dharma row

After Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark, another party MP A Raja made derogatory comments against Sanatan Dharma on Thursday, September 7. The DMK Lok Sabha MP said that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, rather Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas.

In a video, A Raja while talking to the media went on to say that he is prepared for a debate on Sanatan Dharma.

MK Stalin defends son Udhayanidhi

Amid the huge controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said "He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs... Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that "Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts."

CM Stalin further added, "It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?"