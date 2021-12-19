'A Revolutionary Among Freedom Fighters': Karanataka CM Waxes Lyrical About Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar was a tremendous patriot and a revolutionary among the freedom fighters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. He was speaking after the release of the book 'Savarkar- The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition'. According to Bommai, Veer Savarkar was a staunch nationalist.

"This book is most relevant in the present political context. Partition had a huge impact on our country. No one has analysed its impact. Our culture has been divided. Veer Savarkar tried to take our culture towards oneness. It is our duty to realise his undivided Hindu culture."

Savarkar, according to the Chief Minister, demonstrated that our values and culture can awaken our conscience even in the age of globalisation and commercialization.

"Savarkar was a thorn in their flesh for the British. He was a revolutionary among the freedom fighters. He was a real nuclear bomb for the British. That is why the British kept him away from the people of this country and incarcerated him in Kalapani (Cellular Jail in Andaman)," Bommai added.

He went on to say that Savarkar and Babasaheb Ambedkar had a wonderful friendship. Both leaders expressed the belief that the best way to bring the Hindu community together is to abolish untouchability, he added. Bommai went on to say that untouchability is a hindrance to the country's unity. On the occasion, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Nirmalananda Swamy, MLA N Mahesh, and Nilume Pratishtana office bearers were present.

Assam CM on Savarkar's significance in today's times

Veer Savarkar was a politician, activist, and author from India. When imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922, he formulated the Hindu nationalist political concept called Hindutva. Savarkar became a member of the Hindu Mahasabha and popularised the term Hindutva (Hinduness), which had been coined by Chandranath Basu, to establish a collective "Hindu" identity as an essential of India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a book discussion on Veer Savarkar in Guwahati earlier this month and gave a speech elaborating Savarkar's significance in today's times.

Author of the book on Veer Savarkar, Uday Mahurkar in a tweet wrote, "Thankful to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji for gracing a discussion on our book on Veer Savarkar in Guwahati and delivering a power-packed speech expounding on the relevance of Savarkar and how Leftists distorted our history and sowed seeds of discontent amongst people for their divisive ends."

Inputs: ANI

(IMAGE: Facebook / Twitter)