A Year On From CM Tug-of-war, Kamal Nath's B'day Wish For Jyotiraditya Scindia A Must-read

With the start of the new decade, an old feud and rivalry that may have once threatened the Madhya Pradesh Congress appears to have witnessed an attempt to thaw, on the occasion of Jyotiraditya Scindia's birthday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on December 1, Kamal Nath called the former Madhya Pradesh MP his 'family member' and, stated that he wished for God to provide Jyotiraditya Scindia with a bright future, good health, and longevity.

The tweet roughly translated as, "Happy birthday to former Member of Parliament and my family member Jyotiraditya Scindia, I wish for God to provide you with a bright future, good health, and longevity.

Scindia responded to Kamal Nath's tweet by thanking him for the warm wishes.

The warm exchange comes just about a year after there was tension between the camps of the two leaders following the Congress winning the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, over the Chief Minister's post.

Birthday wishes pour in for Scindia

Multiple political leaders extended birthday wishes to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel also took to his Twitter handle and wished Scindia on his birthday.

Hardik's tweet roughly translated as, "A very happy birthday to Senior Congress leader and the 'support' of the people of Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia."

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan also wished good health and a long life to Scindia. "Happy Birthday to Jyotiraditya Scindia, May God give you a healthy and long life. Best wishes!"

