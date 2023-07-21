Aadhaar Roadblock For Siddaramaiah's Freebie Politics, Citizens Miffed 

Aadhar linking with other identifying documents has become a major problem for people and the state government in Karnataka as the Siddaramaiah government attempts to implement the five guarantees the Congress party had made ahead of the Assembly elections. People in large numbers have recently been seen standing outside Aadhaar Seva Kendras to get their Aadhaar information updated.

Sources say that Aadhaar documentation in the state was not done adequately initially, and the picture, fingerprints, retina scans, names, addresses, dates of birth and mobile numbers are not satisfactorily rendered, leading to delays in linking Aadhaar with other documents. In some cases, beneficiaries are unable to apply because they are not receiving OTPs (one-time passwords).

For example, in order to apply for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, a scheme meant to provide free power to a section of households, a person's Aadhaar needs to be linked with their mobile number. In its absence, the person cannot register for the scheme.

Speaking to Republic, Karnataka food and supplies minister KH Muniyappa said the government has decided that Rs 170 will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the ration card holder instead of 5 kilogram of rice. "Aadhaar KYC should also be linked to the ration card. Money will come only if the bank number is linked with Aadhaar. So, a lot of people's bank accounts have not received money but we have given time to beneficiaries to make changes," Muniyappa said.

Aadhaar must for all schemes

Aadhaar is also a requirement for enrollment in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. For many seeking to enroll in the scheme, updating KYC with their current mobile number, addresses and resolving discrepancies in dates of birth has become a major challenge.

According to data, every service centre is currently updating Aadhaar for 60 people a day. For this, people are queuing up at 5 am to obtain tokens. Upon obtaining tokens, people have to wait in line for their application form.

'Fed up standing in queues'

"We are fed up with standing in long queues from early morning to evening. Information is not available and for any update we need to visit service centres and also to update data including from fingerprints and retinal scanning of the eye. The working class is now stuck updating Aadhaar between office and work throughout the week," Mahalakshmi, one of such person awaiting enrollment in the schemes, told Republic.

Farmers and senior citizens facing hardship

Meanwhile, farmers say that to go through the hassle of updating Aadhaar in sowing season is a problem. Students between five and 15 years of age are having to skip classes to get their data updated.

Ramesh, a senior citizen, told Republic that people above the age of 60 are currently unable to apply for the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension right now.

"Earlier, applications were accepted on the basis of a doctor's certificate, school transfer certificate, Aadhaar or voter ID. (Now) the government has made it mandatory to update the SSLC marksheet, birth certificate and pension certificate if the date of birth does not match with Aadhaar. Without these documents, we are being deprived of the facility."

Aadhaar-PAN linking a headache too

While linking Aadhaar and PAN has been made mandatory for some time now, the two identifying documents will not link if the name or date of birth on the two documents do not match.