Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday backed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's prediction that the Eknath Shinde-led government might fall in the next six months. He stated that there is a high probability of mid-term polls taking place in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena is ready for it. He further said that those MLAs are in a bubble and one day they will have to face their constituency people. Aaditya Thackeray also called the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker polls illegal.

It is pertinent to note that, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence with a margin of 164-99 votes.

"Those who don't follow our whip have to face action. Those MLAs are in a bubble and one day they have to meet their constituency people. Yesterday's Speaker election was also illegal," Aaditya Thackeray said. Responding to Sharad Pawar's mid-term polls remark, Aaditya said, "It is very likely going to happen and we are ready for an election whenever it happens".

'Shinde govt may collapse in 6 months': Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, on Sunday, said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months.

"The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls. Many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said.

Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party. If we have merely six months in our hands, NCP legislators should spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies, Pawar said.

Eknath Shinde camp wins big in vote of confidence

The newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence with a margin of 164-99 votes. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties, and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government.

On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier. Meanwhile, 2 Samajwadi Party MLAs- Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh, and AIMIM MLA Shah Faruque Anwar abstained once again. Many Congress MLAs such as Ashok Chavan and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not cast their vote during the floor test. This development will usher in stability for the new government and also pose fresh questions for the Shiv Sena supremo's hold over the party.

(Image: @AadityaThackeray/@SharadPawar/@Eknath Shinde/Facebook)