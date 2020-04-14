Bandra: Sena Blames Centre For 'migrant Workers' Gathering, Says ‘they Want To Go Home’

Reacting to the gathering of thousands of people near Bandra station on Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray passed the buck to the Centre. He opined that this incident had happened due to the Centre's inability to chalk out a plan for allowing migrant workers to return to their home state. Contending that the Maharashtra government had requested trains to be run for another 24 hours for the transportation of migrants, he revealed that his father and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had raised this issue in the meeting with PM Modi.

According to Aaditya Thackeray, the Centre should unveil a roadmap for facilitating the travel of migrant labourers. He claimed that this was the feedback from all migrant labour camps and highlighted that a similar incident had taken place in Surat. He pointed out that more than 6 lakh people were staying in shelter camps across the state.

The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

Right from the day the trains have been shut down, the State had requested trains to run for 24 hours more so that migrant labour could go back home.

CM Uddhav Thackeray ji raised this issue in the PM- CM Video Conf as well requesting a roadmap for migrant labour to reach home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

A mutual road map set by Union Govt will largely help migrant labour to reach home from one state to another safely and efficiently. Time and again this issue has been raised with the centre. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

The law and order situation in Surat, Gujarat, largely has been seen as a similar situation and the feedback from all migrant labour camps is similar. Many are refusing to eat or stay in.

Currently more than 6 lakh people are housed in various shelter camps across Maha. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

A crowd gathers outside Bandra station

Earlier in the day, thousands of 'migrant labourers' gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai. This was in total violation of the social distancing norms to be observed during the nationwide lockdown. The local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers'. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, this was a protest by the migrant workers against the extension of the nationwide lockdown, demanding permission to go back to their home state. However, as per sources, people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised.

