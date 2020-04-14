The Debate
Bandra: Sena Blames Centre For 'migrant Workers' Gathering, Says ‘they Want To Go Home’

Politics

Reacting to the gathering of thousands of people near Bandra station on Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray passed the buck to the Centre

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

Reacting to the gathering of thousands of people near Bandra station on Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray passed the buck to the Centre. He opined that this incident had happened due to the Centre's inability to chalk out a plan for allowing migrant workers to return to their home state. Contending that the Maharashtra government had requested trains to be run for another 24 hours for the transportation of migrants, he revealed that his father and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had raised this issue in the meeting with PM Modi.

According to Aaditya Thackeray, the Centre should unveil a roadmap for facilitating the travel of migrant labourers. He claimed that this was the feedback from all migrant labour camps and highlighted that a similar incident had taken place in Surat. He pointed out that more than 6 lakh people were staying in shelter camps across the state. 

A crowd gathers outside Bandra station

Earlier in the day, thousands of 'migrant labourers' gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai. This was in total violation of the social distancing norms to be observed during the nationwide lockdown. The local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers'. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, this was a protest by the migrant workers against the extension of the nationwide lockdown, demanding permission to go back to their home state. However, as per sources, people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised. 

