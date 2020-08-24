Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Exam Postponement, Suggests Delaying Start Of Academic Year

On Monday, Maharashtra Environment, Tourism, and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone exams for all professional courses across the country. Acknowledging that India has put up a strong fight against COVID-19 under the PM's leadership, he drew attention to the plight of the students. Highlighting that various institutions and universities have been trying to schedule exams amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra CM's son opined that this is not a practical and feasible approach.

I have written to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji on the health risk that the proposed exams of various streams, and entrance exams, would have for students and families across India and for his personal intervention. pic.twitter.com/nBAk0Ef7od — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 24, 2020

Thackeray observed that a large number of COVID-19 cases were detected after the opening of schools and colleges in other parts of the world. According to him, conducting a single exam involves not just students but also teachers, non-teaching staff, and state apparatus, most of whom are in the high-risk group. In the case of non-professional courses, he suggested that the students can be passed on the basis of a marking system devised by universities. Moreover, the Yuva Sena chief reckoned that the academic year should start from January 2021 instead of June/July 2020 so that no student is inconvenienced.

Congress issues appeal on exams

Currently, there are 31,06,348 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 23,38,035 patients have recovered while 57,542 fatalities have been reported. A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested the PM to postpone the JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 crisis. Pointing out that the novel coronavirus infection was surging by the day, Chowdhury contended that the exam aspirants are under tremendous pressure. According to him, the concern of the students should be given due consideration during the COVID-19 period.

Mentioning that approximately 25 lakh students are scheduled to appear for these exams, the Congress leader stated that it is imperative to review the exam dates. While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the JEE Advanced exam shall take place on September 27. On the other hand, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13.

