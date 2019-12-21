Aaditya Thackeray Lauds Maha Vikas Aghadi For Fulfilling Its Pre-poll Promises

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday congratulated the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its decision to establish the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in every revenue division of Maharashtra. Aaditya stated that this step will help citizens resolve their grievances faster and closer to their homes.

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena MLA congratulated Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the CMO in every revenue division of Maharashtra.

I congratulate Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji and the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the CMO in every revenue division of Maharashtra. This will help the people to sort out grievances, faster and closer to their homes! #UddhavThackeray #CM — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 21, 2019

Taking to Twitter he also thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister for taking an initiative to provide affordable nutritious food for everyone in Rs 10. He also informed about how soon 50 centers across Maharashtra will provide the food and will soon have more centers.

Another major promise of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, affordable nutritious food for all in ₹10 has been announced today. Soon 50 centres across Maharashtra would have it and then many more. I thank the @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji for this — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 21, 2019

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the state farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakhs will be waived off under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme. Speaking at the state Legislative Assembly, he said, "Farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme." The scheme will be implemented in March 2020, he added. After the Chief Minister's announcement of the farm loan waiver, the opposition staged a walkout from the state Legislative Assembly, demanding a complete waiver of farmers' loans.

CM Uddhav announces farm loan waiver scheme

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a farm loan waiver scheme in the state. Under the new 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme', the government will waive off the outstanding debts of farmers taken till September 30, 2019, up to Rs.2 lakh. The scheme will commence in March. However, the opposition walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly despite this announcement as their demand for a complete loan waiver was not met by the government.

