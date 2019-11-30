Aaditya Thackeray Congratulates Maha Vikas Aghadi's Leaders After Winning Floor Test

Speaking after the Maha Vikas Aghadi won the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray expressed his happiness. Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray said that the fact that the allies passed the trust vote with 169-0 shows that decisive mandate.

Today was a decisive mandate to the Hon’ble @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT ji. The Maha Vikas Aghadi of @ShivSena @NCPspeaks @INCIndia & allies passed the trust vote by 169-0! Congratulations to all the MLAs, karyakartas & leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 30, 2019

Earlier speaking to media outside the assembly, he said: "You saw we got 169 (votes) plus one more on the chair but the point is today after the mandate this government is not legitimate with its dreams for Maharashtra. We will be building a new Maharashtra as we promised. We all will be working together for the Common Minimum Programme and the manifestos of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Justice will be given to everyone, even the last person in the queue of society," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Floor test

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

Opposition walks out, NCP undecided on DyCM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis opposed the Assembly in progress citing four points of contention -

Vande Mataram was not sung at the start of the Assembly

Oath taken by the ministers did not follow constitutional norms

Change in pro-tem speaker before the floor test from BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar to NCP's Dilip Walse Patil

Conducting the floor test before electing a new Speaker

Earlier in the day, Congress' Nana Patole has been nominated as the next Speaker, as the alliance had agreed that Congress will decide the Speaker. The Assembly will hold a two-day sitting on the weekend with the floor test on Saturday and the election of the Speaker on Sunday. Meanwhile, the NCP will decide on a Deputy CM pick after December 22.

