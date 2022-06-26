Aaditya Thackeray Dares Rebel Sena MLAs To Resign; 'stand Before Us & Fight Elections'

At the centre of political turmoil, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday challenged the rebelling legislators to put down their resignations and face elections.

"The traitors will have to return. The floor test will take place someday. But before that, come to the House and sit before me. I will see you straight in the eyes and ask, on whose name did you fight and win these elections?" thundered Thackeray, daring the Eknath Shinde camp.

Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, the 30-year-old Shiv Sena leader rued that leaders who were close to him abandoned the party and camped in a BJP-ruled state.

"I cannot believe a man like Prakash Surve could go there. I have fulfilled all his demands, every promise, and sanctioned every plan. I also had a heart-to-heart conversation with Dilip Lande. We also acknowledged that Sandipanrao Bhumre is a five-time MLA and made him a cabinet minister. I recently checked the accounts and found that he received the maximum funds this year. What more could be done?" he said.

On the rebel leaders' allegations that Shiv Sena Ministers received less funds compared to the alliance partners, Aaditya Thackeray said, "They are complaining of fewer funds. But their aspirations have grown to the extent that cannot be satisfied by the party. No other Chief Minister has provided as many funds as Uddhav Thackeray. We are not doing as a favour ut in public interest."

'Road to Vidhan Bhavan from Airport goes via Worli'

In a subtle warning to the Shiv Sena rebels currently camping in Guwahati, Thackeray said the road from Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex, goes via Worli. Worli, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion in Mumbai, is the assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray.

The Minister said he has vowed never to let the "traitors" enter the Vidhan Bhavan again. "I challenge you to resign, stand before us and fight the elections," he said.

Aaditya Thackeraymade the statement amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra that was triggered by senior minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion. A majority of party MLAs have sided with Shinde and they are currently camping at Guwahati in Assam, a BJP-ruled state.

Shinde and his group have claimed that they are the "real Shiv Sena". The rebel group said it enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House. The dissidents have named their group as "Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)".

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.