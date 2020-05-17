Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Sanjay Raut's Suggestion To Use Stadiums As Quarantine Centres

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray has opposed senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's suggestion of converting the Brabourne stadium into a quarantine facility like the Wankhede stadium. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray claimed that grounds of stadiums or playgrounds cannot be converted into quarantine facilities since they have a mud base and will not be usable during monsoons. "An open space with a solid/concrete base is usable, it's being done already," Thackeray replied to Raut's tweet.

Sanjay ji, we can’t take the grounds of the stadiums or playgrounds because they have a mud base and they won’t be usable during monsoons. An open space with a solid/ concrete base is usable and it’s being done already. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 17, 2020

Had it not been for our monsoons, it is very usable. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 17, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had commended the BMC's decision to convert the Wankhede stadium into quarantine facility. He suggested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take over the Brabourne stadium as well since it has 'much-needed facilities.'

Coronavirus crisis in Mumbai

In a minor dip in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Saturday reported 884 new cases and 41 deaths. Of the 41 deaths, 14 patients died between May 7 and May 12. The city's COVID-19 tally stands at 18,396 cases and 696 deaths.

The new BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to focus on ways to increase the doubling rate of the Coronavirus from 10 days to 20 days in the city. Furthermore, the city will be divided into seven different zones, with one IAS officer looking after each zone. Moreover, the BMC plans to quarantine 10 close contacts instead of 3 close contacts of any COVID-19 positive patient. The BMC is aiming to improve the bed management at the public and private hospitals and to increase the isolation centres and isolation beds to over 75,000.

