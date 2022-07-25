Aaditya Thackeray Faces Mega Revolt; Yuva Sena Members Back Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expelled Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai and appointed a leader from his own faction to the post, the Shinde camp is now getting more support from the Yuva Sena. In a massive jolt to Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, more and more Yuva Sena activists are backing the Maharashtra CM.

Earlier this month, a youth Sena leader from the Uddhav camp, Vikas Gogawale, joined the Eknath Shinde faction. Vikas was seen at the Chief Minister's residence on July 13, where he formally extended his support to the Shinde camp on the occasion of Guru Purnima. He also claimed that more than 50 office bearers of Yuva Sena would be supporting Shinde. Vikas is the son of Bharat Gogawale, who is the chief whip from the Shinde faction.

This comes in the backdrop of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expelling Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai on July 19 and appointing a leader from his own faction to the post. Sardesai, who manages Shiv Sena's IT cell and key appointments, is the cousin of former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The move to replace the Uddhav loyalist as the head of Shiv Sena's youth wing comes amid a major revamp in the party by CM Shinde. The rebel leader dismissed Sena's National Executive Committee and constituted his own, by appointing Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adsul as its leaders. Besides them, Yashwant Jadhav, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sharad Ponkshe, Tanaji Sawant, Vijay Nahate, Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil were appointed as the deputy leaders of the new National Executive Committee.

Shiv Sena MPs join Eknath Shinde

On July 20, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray witnessed a split in the Parliamentary party after 12 Sena MPs joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which, they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. CM Shinde informed that all the 12 MPs have submitted a letter to the Speaker to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha.

The 12 Shiv Sena MPs are Shrikant Shinde, Dhairyasheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, and Bhavana Gawali.