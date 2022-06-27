After Eknath Shinde pulled the plug on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray warned that the state will 'teach a lesson' to the rebels. Speaking to reporters, Aaditya Thackeray also claimed that some rebel MLAs were in touch with them in Mumbai, and doors for them were open.

"Rebels have 2 options only. Either get disqualified or merge with the BJP, Prahar, or MNS. That's their own matter. Every Shiv Sainik and Maharashtrian is with us, they will teach lessons to rebels," he said.

"Some rebels are in touch with us. They want to come back. They are saying we are with you. There is no place for rebels in the party but if any of them wants to come back, our doors are open for them. Those who we considered as our family members have cheated us," he added.

The leader also commented on Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant's decision to join the Eknath Shinde faction in Guwahati and said, "It is his decision. But he will come before us someday, he will have to look us in the eye someday."

Moreover, Thackeray rebuked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Sanjay Raut and remarked, "This is not politics, this has now become a circus."

The ED has summoned Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl land scam case. Issuing his first statement on Twitter, Raut alleged that the ED action was initiated in connection with the big political developments in Maharashtra. However, he assured that he would remain unrelenting and not adopt the 'Guwahati route'.

I just came to know that the ED has summoned me.



Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route.



Arrest me !

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/VeL6qMQYgr — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 27, 2022

SC puts hold on disqualification of rebel MLAs

In a massive relief for the Eknath Shinde camp, the Supreme Court on Monday put the disqualification of the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold till July 12. The direction came after the vacation bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala admitted rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's plea, challenging the disqualification proceedings against his camp and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Legislative Party leader.

After hearing the submissions, the Apex Court issued notices to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, newly-appointed Shiv Sena Legislative party leader Ajay Chaudhary, chief whip Sunil Prabhu. It has given 3 days to the parties to file counter-affidavits.

More importantly, the disqualification of the 16 MLAs has been put on hold and the Deputy Speaker can not take any action against the rebels in the interim. The time for rebel MLAs to respond to Dy Speaker's notice has been extended till July 12, 5.30 PM (it was 5.30 PM today otherwise). The SC has also asked the Maharashtra government to protect the life and properties of all 39 MLAs and their families. The matter has been slated for further hearing on July 11.