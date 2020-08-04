Aaditya Thackeray Issues Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Backs Mumbai Police

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray issued a statement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Condoling the death of the Chhichhore actor, Thackeray also took a dig at the alleged politicisation of the case. According to him, people who were jealous of the Maharashtra government's success against COVID-19 were indulging in "dirty politics".

In his statement, Thackeray backed the probe of the Mumbai Police. This assumes significance amid Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recommending a CBI probe into Sushant's death. The Maharashtra CM's son made it clear that no one would be able to malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by making false allegations.

Read Aaditya Thackeray's full statement here:

"The COVID-19 crisis has caused havoc all over the country. The Maharashtra government is also striving hard for defeating COVID-19. Probably, the people who are jealous of Maharashtra government’s success and popularity have started playing dirty politics on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. There has been mudslinging against me and the Thackeray family regarding the suicide of Sushant. In a way, this showcases the political jealousy arising out of failure. This attempt to exploit a dead person is a blot on humanity.

Basically, I have no connection to this matter whatsoever. Bollywood is an important component of Mumbai. Thousands of livelihoods are dependent on this industry. I have a close bond with many of them. This is not a crime. The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is not just unfortunate but also shocking. Mumbai Police is conducting a detailed probe into this case and the Maharashtra Police is well-renowned. But the people who have no faith in the law are trying to obfuscate the probe by giving wind to useless allegations.

As the grandson of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, I want to stress that I will never commit any act that causes a dent to the prestige of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, and the Thackeray family. People who are making false allegations should understand this. If someone has special information regarding this, the person should give it to the police. The police will definitely probe this angle. I am maintaining restraint regarding this matter. No one should be under the false impression that they will be able to malign the government and Thackeray family by such mudslinging."

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

On June 14, the 34-year-old actor was allegedly found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. On Monday, the Mumbai Police responded to KK Singh's claim that Bandra Police was alerted about the danger to Sushant's life. While acknowledging that Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter, the Mumbai Police stated that no formal complaint was lodged. On August 5, the apex court shall hear a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of the FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai.

