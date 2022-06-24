Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Camp; 'Backstabbed By Own People, Allies Backed Us'

As political instability in Maharashtra continues, cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray slammed Shiv Sena MLAs in Eknath Shinde's camp, stating that they have been backstabbed by their own people, further stating that they were rather backed by the allies, i.e, NCP and Congress.

In a meeting with district leaders a while ago at the Shiv Sena Bhawan, Aaditya Thackeray said, "This drama will continue for 4-5 day. We don't need such people (rebels). Our own people backstabbed us. We have worked hard in the past 2.5 years. We have done lots of work during the COVID pandemic. Our allies backed us."

"They have sold their imaan (conscience). These netas left as if they had price tags (comparison with IPL)," Aaditya Thackeray added, while escalating his attack on the rebels.

Aaditya Thackeray attacks Eknath Shinde camp

This comes after Aaditya Thackeray made a scathing attack on the Shinde camp, stating that those who've joined Shinde have gone just for money, further accusing them of betraying CM Uddhav. As per sources, in a meeting, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Those who went, went for the money. Some people betrayed Uddhav Thackeray. Those who have gone will get something for a while. Uddhav ji is trying to maintain peace, harmony. There has been rebellion in Shiv Sena in the past too."

Shinde Camp to send fresh letter to Governor

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that the Eknath Shinde camp now has over 45 MLAs, including both Shiv Sena & Independents. Sources have also revealed that as per Shinde himself, a fresh letter will be sent in the evening from Guwahati to the Governor of Maharashtra and the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly. Meanwhile, rebel MLAs on Friday welcomed Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande, who was with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp until Thursday.

This comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return, disciplinary action would be taken against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't return to Mumbai within the allotted time.

'Ready to quit as party chief if you think I'm incapable': CM Uddhav Thackeray

While addressing the local Shiv Sena pramukhs on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "If I am incapable according to you to run the Shiv Sena, I will step down." He further asserted that he may have left Varsha, but he will not give up the fight.

The CM said, "If I am incapable according to you to run this party... I am ready to step down as the Sena supremo," he said. The CM, however, clarified, "I left Varsha and came to Matoshree. Some say I have left the fight. I haven't left the fight."