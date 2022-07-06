Aaditya Thackeray On Rebels Not Seeking His Disqualification: 'Don't Need Special Love'

Reacting to the rebels not seeking his disqualification, Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray quipped that he doesn't require anyone's "special love". Earlier, Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale announced that the Eknath Shinde camp will seek the disqualification of 14 pro-Uddhav MLAs for defying his whip on the floor test of the new government. However, he clarified that Aaditya Thackeray has been left out of this list out of respect for his grandfather and Shiv Sena founder- the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray opined, "Our whip is a legal whip. It will be recognised. Most importantly, I will stand by the Shiv Sainiks in all circumstances. And I will stand with the Shiv Sena MLAs who are with the party.' Commenting on whether he listened to the new Maharashtra's CM speech in the Assembly, he said, "No. I listen to the voice of Shiv Sainiks. You are witnessing that the voice of every Shiv Sainik is with Uddhav (Thackeray) Saheb."

Weighing in on the preparedness of Uddhav Thackeray's faction in the scenario of mid-term polls, the Shiv Sena president's son stressed, "We are very confident. I don't call them rebels as it takes courage to rebel. They ran away. If they resign even today and go for elections, then we are ready as well. We will win on all those seats. There is a possibility of mid-term elections looking at the current situation."

Eknath Shinde government proves majority

In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra not only managed to get its Speaker candidate elected but also proved its majority on the floor of the Assembly. On July 3, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected with 164 votes whereas the opposition candidate Rajan Salvi got the support of only 107 legislators. A day later, the Shinde government won the vote of confidence with a staggering 164-99 margin with one more Sena legislator crossing over to the treasury benches.

On this occasion, Uddhav camp's Sunil Prabhu and the rebel group's Bharat Gogawale issued separate whips to Shiv Sena MLAs to vote as per directives or face disqualification. While Prabhu was initially recognised as the Sena chief whip by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Narwekar revoked this decision after assuming office and accorded the chief whip status to Gogawale. On July 11, the Supreme Court will resume hearing multiple petitions filed by both factions of Shiv Sena.