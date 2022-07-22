Aaditya Thackeray On Shinde Camp: 'Will Welcome 'traitors' If They Want To Return Back'

Referring to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp, former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that "traitors" who left the party would be welcome if they wanted to return back.

Addressing a public gathering in Thane's Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's former environment minister, Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said, "The traitors, if they want to return to the Shiv Sena, they would be welcome. But we have been deeply hurt by their actions. We trusted them, embraced them and they stabbed us in the back."

The Shiv Sena leader also took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that his father-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government never snooped on its MLAs, MPs and other leaders. He also accused the rebel leaders of betraying his father when he was unwell and was recovering. "My father and (then) chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was unwell. He was recovering when the opportunity was sought to betray him," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Notably, in an effort to reach party members who are still in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, has started a "Nishtha Yatra" (loyalty march).

'We are responding with our work': CM Eknath Shinde

When reporters asked CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai about Aaditya Thackeray's barbs against him and his camp members, the Chief Minister said, "Let him speak whatever he wants to. We are responding to his criticism with our work."

Adding further he said that the political stand of his camp has been vindicated by the people of Maharashtra. "Our political stand has been vindicated by the people of Maharashtra as we are garnering more and more support," CM Eknath Shinde told reporters.

Setback continues for Uddhav Thackeray

Many political leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp joined Eknath Shinde after the latter became the new Maharashtra CM. On July 20, 12 MPs joined hands with CM Shinde giving another jolt to Thackeray. It is pertinent to mention that several corporators from various civic bodies including Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Ratnagiri, Dombivali and Navi Mumbai have decided to side with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp. Currently, Shinde has the support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs out of 55 and 12 MPs out of 18.

(Input with PTI)