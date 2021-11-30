Aaditya Thackeray, Raut Meet Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai; 'Pleasure To Meet Bengal Tigress'

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening in Mumbai amid her three-day visit to the state.

While speaking to the press, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We welcome her to Mumbai and Maharashtra. There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship. We discussed many issues but we came here to welcome her to Mumbai."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut put out a tweet regarding the meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Met WB CM @mamataofficial with @authackeray !It's always a grt pleasure to meet the Tigress of Bengal. Adityaji welcomed her in Mumbai & dscussed sevrl issues frm Tourism to Film Indstry.She aslo inquired abt CM's health.Mamataji hs prayed at Siddhivinayak fr UddhavJi's health. pic.twitter.com/vgIBLBzj2o — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik informed that the state government is ready for an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a united opposition. This comes ahead of the WB CM's scheduled meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Nawab Malik said, "We are making efforts for uniting opposition parties. It's been our stand. From day one, Sharad Pawar has said, without Congress, there cannot be unity of opposition. NCP has a clear stand that opposition should come together. TMC and Congress differences can be sorted out. We will make efforts for that."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena on Tuesday stated that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will be unable to meet the TMC chief due to his ill health. Banerjee had announced that she will be discussing certain state-related issues with the Sena chief. The 61-year-old Shiv Sena Supremo recently underwent a minor surgery for his spine and is recuperating.

Mamata Banerjee's Mumbai visit

Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Mumbai from November 30. She is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year. Banerjee has been eyeing to make in-roads into western India as TMC aggressively campaigns against BJP in Goa.

Image: ANI