Aaditya Thackeray Defends 'Free Kashmir' Placard, Says 'Intent Of Poster Unclear'

Repeating Shiv Sena's narrative on the controversial 'Free Kashmir' poster, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on January 7, defended the poster and urged people to 'look at the larger picture.' Thackeray said the intent of the woman behind the poster was unclear and should be checked. He also mentioned that the main protest by students was held in solidarity with the brutal attack at JNU campus.

Speaking to the media Aaditya Thackeray said, "Apart from that incident look at the larger picture, yes we need to see her intent, was it to remove internet blockade if it was freeing Kashmir from India then it is wrong. Obviously everyone condemned it, not even other protesters supported it. Everyone else is standing for what happened in JNU. But the main protest was in solidarity with whatever happened on Sunday at JNU. Largely students who are voicing their views must not be taken so rudely."

Breaking the silence over the controversial 'Free Kashmir' poster shown in Mumbai's protest over JNU violence, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified his understanding over the posters. Raut, defending the posters said it meant Kashmir wants to be free from restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other such issues.

Free Kashmir poster: BJP lodges complaint, demands probe

Source: Mehak Mirza, Facebook

After a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint in Mumbai, and the police have assured an investigation in the same issue. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has sought help from the police and has questioned the permission for such a demonstration. Furthermore, Somaiya lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. Somaiya asserted that the government had backed the demonstration and accused them of pleasing Sonia Gandhi and compromising for the appeasement of minority voters.

